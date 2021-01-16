Railways Extends Period Of Temporary Stopover For 2 Trains
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways has extended the period of temporarily stopover to 7-Up/8-Dn Tezgam Express train (runs between Rawalpindi and Karachi) at Ghotki railway station for another three months.
While the period of temporary stopover of 2-Dn Khyber Mail Express train (Between Peshawarand Karachi) at Khairpur railway station has also been extended, says a notification issued hereon Saturday.