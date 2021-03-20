Railways extends stops of two trains

Pakistan Railways has extended the stoppage of 35-Up/36-Dn Sir Syed Express train runs between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Faisalabad at Hafizabad railway station to facilitate citizens of the area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways has extended the stoppage of 35-Up/36-Dn Sir Syed Express train runs between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Faisalabad at Hafizabad railway station to facilitate citizens of the area.

According to the notification issued here on Saturday, the stop of 47-Up/48-Dn Rehman Baba Express train runs between Peshawar and Karachi at Alipur Chatha railway station has also been extendedtill April 14.

It is pertinent to mention here that these stopovers were given on temporary basis.