UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Extends Stops Of Two Trains

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:47 PM

Railways extends stops of two trains

Pakistan Railways has extended the stoppage of 35-Up/36-Dn Sir Syed Express train runs between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Faisalabad at Hafizabad railway station to facilitate citizens of the area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways has extended the stoppage of 35-Up/36-Dn Sir Syed Express train runs between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Faisalabad at Hafizabad railway station to facilitate citizens of the area.

According to the notification issued here on Saturday, the stop of 47-Up/48-Dn Rehman Baba Express train runs between Peshawar and Karachi at Alipur Chatha railway station has also been extendedtill April 14.

It is pertinent to mention here that these stopovers were given on temporary basis.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Faisalabad Peshawar Rawalpindi Hafizabad Alipur April

Recent Stories

AstraZeneca Postpones Vaccine Delivery to Italy Un ..

2 minutes ago

India, US Agree to Expand Cooperation - Defense Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Upcoming Saud Khan wins 33rd edition of KP Snooker ..

3 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid wishes PM Imran speedy recovery from ..

3 minutes ago

Married woman commits suicide in Tharparkar

3 minutes ago

UAE launches government experience exchange progra ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.