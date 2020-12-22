Railways extends validity JCC for two months

Pakistan Railways has extended the validity period of Journalists Concession Cards (JCC) for two months till February 28, next year to help the journalist community avail facilities while traveling in the county

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways has extended the validity period of Journalists Concession Cards (JCC) for two months till February 28, next year to help the journalist community avail facilities while traveling in the county.

The Ministry of Railways had issued instructions to reservation officers, checking staff and conductor guards to extend validity period of JCC, expiring on December 31, up to February 28, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

The decision had been taken considering delay in issuing of new accreditation cards to the journalists by the Director General Public Relations (DGPRs) and Press Information Department (PID).