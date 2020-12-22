UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Extends Validity JCC For Two Months

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:55 PM

Railways extends validity JCC for two months

Pakistan Railways has extended the validity period of Journalists Concession Cards (JCC) for two months till February 28, next year to help the journalist community avail facilities while traveling in the county

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways has extended the validity period of Journalists Concession Cards (JCC) for two months till February 28, next year to help the journalist community avail facilities while traveling in the county.

The Ministry of Railways had issued instructions to reservation officers, checking staff and conductor guards to extend validity period of JCC, expiring on December 31, up to February 28, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

The decision had been taken considering delay in issuing of new accreditation cards to the journalists by the Director General Public Relations (DGPRs) and Press Information Department (PID).

Related Topics

Pakistan February December

Recent Stories

149 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Sindh Police ..

27 seconds ago

Belgium men,Netherlands women finish 2020 at top o ..

28 seconds ago

MWMC resolve 98 percent complaints on PM's citizen ..

31 seconds ago

Russia's Support Helps Build Trust in Syrian Refug ..

4 minutes ago

240 bottles of smuggled liquor seized

5 minutes ago

One killed,two injured in motorcycles collision

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.