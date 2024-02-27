Railways Facilitates Citizens With Stop-overs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) In a move to accommodate people during the Urs at Astana-e-Aalia Chora Sharif, the
Pakistan Railways administration has granted permission for three trains to halt at
Chora Sharif Railway Station for two minutes each.
According to the PR spokesperson on Tuesday, Mehr Express (127Up, 128Dn),
Thal Express (129Up, 130Dn) and Kohat Express (133Up, 134Dn) will make brief stop-overs
from February 28 to March 2, 2024, providing convenience to travelers attending the event.
The decision aims to enhance accessibility and ensure smoother transportation for the
public during a significant period.
