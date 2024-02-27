Railways facilitates citizens with stop-overs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) In a move to accommodate people during the Urs at Astana-e-Aalia Chora Sharif, the

Pakistan Railways administration has granted permission for three trains to halt at

Chora Sharif Railway Station for two minutes each.

According to the PR spokesperson on Tuesday, Mehr Express (127Up, 128Dn),

Thal Express (129Up, 130Dn) and Kohat Express (133Up, 134Dn) will make brief stop-overs

from February 28 to March 2, 2024, providing convenience to travelers attending the event.

The decision aims to enhance accessibility and ensure smoother transportation for the

public during a significant period.