UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Federal Minister Calls On Sindh Governor

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:41 PM

Railways Federal Minister calls on Sindh Governor

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Wednesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Sindh Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Wednesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Sindh Governor House.

They, on the occasion, discussed the revival of Pakistan Railways and other matters of the mutual interests.

The development of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) on modern lines and the progress of the ML-1 project also came under discussion.

Governor Imran Ismail on the occasion said that the federal government was ensuring reforms in the national institutions.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said that all steps would be taken for the revival of the Pakistan Railways.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Governor Progress All Government Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Desert activities to be resumed in Sharjah with pr ..

1 minute ago

PM asks Hazara people to bury their loved ones

3 minutes ago

UK vows 'massive' increase in virus jabs

5 minutes ago

New Zealand's rise to top began with calamity in S ..

5 minutes ago

PFA seals five food outlets

5 minutes ago

China, Nigeria reach 7 consensuses on deepening bi ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.