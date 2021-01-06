Railways Federal Minister calls on Sindh Governor

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Wednesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Sindh Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Wednesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Sindh Governor House.

They, on the occasion, discussed the revival of Pakistan Railways and other matters of the mutual interests.

The development of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) on modern lines and the progress of the ML-1 project also came under discussion.

Governor Imran Ismail on the occasion said that the federal government was ensuring reforms in the national institutions.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said that all steps would be taken for the revival of the Pakistan Railways.