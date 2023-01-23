UrduPoint.com

Railways Finalize Plan For Branding Passenger Trains, Platforms

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Railways finalize plan for branding passenger trains, platforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways is finalized a plan to consider various options for branding several passenger trains and railway platforms to generate maximum revenue for the department.

"Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has already directed the concerned authorities to present a new revenue model regarding the branding of trains and platforms," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the branding of the trains and platforms would not only address the increasing deficit of Pakistan Railways but also allow private firms to advertise their products for this purpose.

The official said that initially Pakistan Railways would be offered five trains for branding their seat covers, internal walls of the passenger coaches, and even toilets as a pilot project.

"The deficit of the department to decrease after starting this project and the minister has already directed the concerned to complete all the formalities in this regard as soon as possible," he added.

Pakistan Railways is also planning to upgrade its five major railway stations across the country on modern lines to facilitate the passengers and help the department to generate more revenue.

The purpose to upgrade the railway stations is to make them commercial hubs for business activities and facilitate the passengers," he added.

He said the stations include Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The official said that the decision was made in line with the direction of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The official said that the government was taking several steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the masses.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Business Khawaja Saad Rafique All Government

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

22 minutes ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

23 minutes ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

41 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

3 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

3 hours ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.