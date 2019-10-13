UrduPoint.com
Railways Finalizes 44 Inquiries Of Train Accidents

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways had finalized inquiries of 44 passenger train accidents while 22 accidents related to goods trains were being dealt by the respective divisions in accordance with rules of the department.

Eight inquiry reports were under process and would be finalized in due course of time and submitted to the quarters concerned, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that as many as 74 train accidents occurred in the system of Pakistan Railways since August 2018 to till date.

The official said that accidents at unmanned level crossings were due to the negligence of road users. In these cases the road vehicle drivers were responsible for the accidents.

He said that disciplinary action had been taken against the staff held responsible in the inquiry.

The official said Pakistan Railways had taken several steps to prevent accidents including upgradation of 550 vulnerable unmanned level crossings throughout country in collaboration with the respective provincial governments.

He said so far the Punjab government had expeditiously undertaken the upgradation of vulnerable railway crossings and about 75 number of unmanned level crossings have been upgraded to man level crossings., adding that efforts were underway to upgrade 150 unmanned level crossings.

He said that government of Sindh had also agreed to provide funds for the upgradation of 44 vulnerable unmanned level crossings.

On the same lines, he said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also providing funds for the upgradation of six vulnerable unmanned level crossings.

He said the Directorate of Public Relations had circulated different video messages over social media for the awareness and information of general public regarding the railway crossings in a safe way.

The official said that conversion of old age Kerosene oil based signals with LED's on main line, would lead to better visibility. Training and refresher courses were conducted regularly at Pakistan Railway academy, Walton.

He said that special attention was being given to the training of the locomotive crews, guards, station masters and other staff concerned with train operations.

Regular inspections in accordance with prescribed standards and quota were conducted by the officers and officials of Pakistan Railways to maintain safety standards. This process was being constantly monitored at appropriate levels, he added.

The official said special bulletins were issued regularly for guidance of staff and inquiries into accidents were held, responsibility fixed and remedial measures on the basis of their findings were promptly taken.

He said the inspections of all manned or unmanned level crossings were being carried out by all concerned in accordance with laid down schedule regularly.

