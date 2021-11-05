UrduPoint.com

Railway's First Reservation Center Opens At GPO Islamabad To Facilitate Public

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:16 PM

Railway's first reservation center opens at GPO Islamabad to facilitate public

The passengers will be able to buy train tickets at the first railway reservation center opened at the General Post Office (GPO) in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The passengers will be able to buy train tickets at the first railway reservation center opened at the General Post Office (GPO) in the Federal capital.

According to the Pakistan Railways, the first reservation center had been opened in GPO Islamabad after an agreement with Pakistan Post.

Pakistan Railways has started setting up reservation centers in all the major post offices for the convenience of the people as per the agreement.

These reservation centers will facilitate passengers buying train tickets without any hassle.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Buy Pakistan Post Post All Agreement

Recent Stories

We are grooming nursery through successive sports ..

We are grooming nursery through successive sports competitions, Secretary Sport ..

13 seconds ago
 US lawmakers to vote on historic $3 trillion Biden ..

US lawmakers to vote on historic $3 trillion Biden agenda

15 seconds ago
 Talks to succeed Merkel hit snags over climate, fi ..

Talks to succeed Merkel hit snags over climate, finance

16 seconds ago
 Arthur says 'sky's the limit' for Sri Lanka at 202 ..

Arthur says 'sky's the limit' for Sri Lanka at 2022 World Cup

18 seconds ago
 Proclaimed offender arrested

Proclaimed offender arrested

4 minutes ago
 Teams constituted to implement corona preventive m ..

Teams constituted to implement corona preventive measures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.