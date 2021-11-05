(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The passengers will be able to buy train tickets at the first railway reservation center opened at the General Post Office (GPO) in the Federal capital.

According to the Pakistan Railways, the first reservation center had been opened in GPO Islamabad after an agreement with Pakistan Post.

Pakistan Railways has started setting up reservation centers in all the major post offices for the convenience of the people as per the agreement.

These reservation centers will facilitate passengers buying train tickets without any hassle.