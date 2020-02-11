UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways For Freight Corridors Between Karachi Port, Peri Yard

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

Railways for freight corridors between Karachi Port, Peri Yard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Ministry of Railways on Tuesday decided to make 50 kilometer long double track freight corridors between Karachi Port and Peri Yard.

According to a press release, containers from Karachi Port would be transported to Peri Yard through the shuttle train on this new track.

It was further mentioned that Karachi Port had a capacity of storing three million containers annually and because of this project the traffic load on the streets of Karachi would be reduced.

This new track and shuttle service would yield revenue of billions of rupees for the government and on the other hand exporters and business community would be greatly benefited.

The press release further said the ministry of railways would soon hire the services of reputable consultant through tender process to prepare feasibility study of the project.

This double track would be executed with the help of private party on built and transfer basis.

