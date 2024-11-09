Railways Fully Restores Train Operations In Quetta After Bomb Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Railways has successfully restored full train operations in Quetta following a tragic bomb blast earlier on Saturday .
According to a spokesperson from Pakistan Railways (PR),the Jaffar express and Chaman passenger trains have resumed their routes and departed from Quetta toward their respective destinations.
The Bolan Express has also safely departed from Quetta,heading to Karachi.
The restoration of train services marks a swift response by the authorities to ensure connectivity and support for passengers despite the unfortunate incident.
