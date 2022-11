Railways get 46 modern passenger coaches from China

(@Abdulla99267510)

The department will also receive 200 modern goods freight wagons from China in coming days.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2022) Pakistan Railways has received 46 coaches from China as a first consignment which will help improve travelling services for passengers across the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways is all set to start manufacturing 184 coaches including passenger and luggage at carriage factory in Islamabad.