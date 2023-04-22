UrduPoint.com

Railways Giving 33 Pc Concession On Fare During April 22 To 25

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways has announced a 33 per cent concession on passengers fare in all trains on the direction of Railways Minister Khawja Saad Rafique .

According to the PR spokesperson on Saturday the concession will apply on all classes of the coaches and this concession will be provided to the passengers from April 22 to 25 .

