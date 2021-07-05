Railways hands over Mehran Express to private logistics company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Monday handed over Mehran Express train to a private logistics company under public-private partnership.

The train which run between Karachi and Mirpur Khas had been handed over to RAAS Logistics, said a news release issued on Monday.

In this connection a ceremony was held at Karachi City Railway Station.

Chief guest on the occasion was Divisional Superintendent, Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul. All Divisional Officers and owners of RAAS Logistics were also present.

RAAS Logistics Company will pay Rs. 92 million annually for the train to Railways. The train has a total of 7 coaches with a seating capacity of 630 passengers.

It will cover a distance of 250 km between Karachi and Mirpur Khas in 4 hours and 40 minutes. The train has 8 stops.