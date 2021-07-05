UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Hands Over Mehran Express To Private Logistics Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:55 PM

Railways hands over Mehran Express to private logistics company

Pakistan Railways Monday handed over Mehran Express train to a private logistics company under public-private partnership

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Monday handed over Mehran Express train to a private logistics company under public-private partnership.

The train which run between Karachi and Mirpur Khas had been handed over to RAAS Logistics, said a news release issued on Monday.

In this connection a ceremony was held at Karachi City Railway Station.

Chief guest on the occasion was Divisional Superintendent, Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul. All Divisional Officers and owners of RAAS Logistics were also present.

RAAS Logistics Company will pay Rs. 92 million annually for the train to Railways. The train has a total of 7 coaches with a seating capacity of 630 passengers.

It will cover a distance of 250 km between Karachi and Mirpur Khas in 4 hours and 40 minutes. The train has 8 stops.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Company Mirpur Khas All Million

Recent Stories

UAE a leading investment hub for global healthcare ..

15 minutes ago

Govt to fill up staff deficiency in prisons: SACM

1 minute ago

Mian Aslam listens to people's problems

1 minute ago

Matric exam begins in Hyderabad amid strict COVID- ..

1 minute ago

Support of health community sought to convince peo ..

1 minute ago

PM's stance on Kashmir, Afghanistan, Palestine dep ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.