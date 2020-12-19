Railways has nothing to do with politics, says Azam Khan Swati

(@fidahassanain)

The Railways Minister who was on his maiden visit to Railways Headquarters received briefing on operational projects, administrative and financial affairs.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2020) Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati said that railways would have nothing to do with politics, my relations would be used for railways, and there will be no politics in railways or external interference.

Azam Khan Swati said transforming Pakistan Railways into one of the modern railways in the world was the need of the hour.

During his visit, the minister was briefed in detail on various operational, administrative and financial affairs of Pakistan Railways.

Railway board chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, CEO Railway Nisar Ahmed Memon and IG Railway Police Arif Nawaz were also present on the occasion. Federal Minister was received at Lahore Railway Station by DS Lahore Amir Nisar, CEO and Railway Staff.