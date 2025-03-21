Railways Hits Record Rs 88 Bln Revenue In 2024 With 40% Surge
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Pakistan Railways achieved a historic milestone in 2024 with a 40% revenue increase to Rs 88 billion, adding 229 new wagons for a total of 13,530, introducing 10 new trains each carrying 2,400 tons, and enhancing passenger services with increased coach capacity, premium lounge dining cars, and air-conditioned executive washrooms, marking a significant step toward modernization and improved customer experience.
A review of the government's performance over the past year highlighted that financially, PR achieved record revenues, earning over Rs. 33 billion in the first five months of the 2024-25 fiscal year, a 14% increase from the same period the previous year, with total annual earnings reaching Rs. 88 billion by year-end, marking a 40% year-on-year growth.
From February to December 2024, Pakistan Railways achieved a 17.8% revenue increase, earning Rs. 80.537 billion—comprising Rs. 42.652 billion from passenger earnings, Rs. 27.848 billion from freight, and Rs. 10.037 billion from other sources—compared to Rs. 68.377 billion in the same period the previous year.
Notable achievements included operating the longest freight train at 2,500 feet with 50 wagons, carrying 3,000 tons.
The review highlighted significant improvements in passenger services, including the introduction of a menu offering over 40 items on the Tezgam Express, Khyber Mail, and Bahauddin Zakaria Express. Additionally, 10 new trains were introduced, increasing daily operations to 100, while train capacity expanded to 19 coaches, up from 15 the previous year.
Air-conditioned executive washrooms were launched at Lahore Railway Station, with plans to expand them to 13 major stations.
The Ministry of Railways aims to Transform Pakistan Railways into a modern, efficient, and sustainable transportation network to connect communities, boost national integration, and drive inclusive economic growth.
The operational efficiency increased, achieving an 82% punctuality rate in passenger services.
Additionally, the implementation of a digital fuel management system resulted in huge savings. PR saved Rs. 2.5 billion by transferring 17,810 KWH meters to DISCOs for direct billing, reflecting its commitment to enhancing services, operational efficiency, and financial performance.
In 2023-24, track rehabilitation exceeded targets (70.5 km vs. 12 km), platform shelters and signaling upgrades were completed on time, electric meterization surpassed goals (16% vs. 15%), and wagon maintenance outperformed targets (3,139 vs. 527).
The implementation progressed with 4 out of 10 modules active, training for officers completed as planned, and monitoring targets met, including oversight of 38 PSDP projects. Pakistan Railways is also conducting a right-sizing exercise to reduce financial burdens by analyzing workloads in operations, maintenance, and administration to address inefficiencies.
The CEO's E-Kachehri is an online platform by Pakistan Railways for direct public interaction, addressing queries and concerns in real time. It promotes transparency, accountability, and service improvement, enhancing public trust and customer service nationwide.
In 2022-23, Pakistan Railways' key statistics included 11,881 km of track, 7,791 km of route, 455 locomotives, 1,389 passenger coaches, 13,301 freight wagons, 452 stations, and 94,520 sanctioned posts, with 80% punctuality. Earnings from February to December 2023 totaled Rs. 40.238 billion from passenger trains and Rs. 17.734 billion from freight. Operations included 8 freight trains with an average payload of 1,800 tons and 90 passenger trains with 15-coach rakes. The outdated manual fuel management system was inefficient and prone to pilferage.
