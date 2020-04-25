Railways Iftaar dinner cancelled

UrduPoint.com
Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has canceled the programme of Iftaar dinner in the honour of journalists proposed at Mayo Gardens on Saturday.

The program was canceled on the directions of PR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, it was decided that the dinner would be held under the strict precautionary measures.

