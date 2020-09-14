UrduPoint.com
Railways IG Visits Multan Division, Plants Saplings

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Railways IG visits Multan division, plants saplings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General (IG) of Railways Police Mazhar Nawaz Monday paid a visit to Multan division to know the issues faced by staffers.

He went to Cantt Railway Station and inspected railways Police help desk.

The IG held a Darbar at Liaq Police Lines and listened the problems faced by police officials and ensured to resolve the issues.

He planted saplings in connection with Clean and Green Pakistan at Railway Police (SRP) station and SRP office.

He inspected "Maal khana" and weaponry place of the police station.

The IG decorated ASI Raja Khizar Hayat and Muhammad Mehwar with badges on their promotion as Sub Inspector.

Earlier, SSP Amjad Manzoor briefed Mazhar Nawaz.

More Stories From Pakistan

