ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Wednesday said Pakistan Railways was constantly striving to improve its 'customer service' by inking long term agreements with local and international suppliers.

During a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini, who called on him here at the ministry, he said the bilateral relations between both the countries were improving in all the areas.

Relations between the two countries and various railway projects were also discussed in detail in the meeting.

Swati said Pakistan was offering conducive business environment, which Iranian investors should take advantage from it.

The ambassador said Pakistan and Iran were enjoying brotherly and cordial relationship and expressed his desire to expand bilateral cooperation.

Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani and director general planning were also present on the occasion.