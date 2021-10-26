Railways increased fares of passenger, freight trains

Pakistan Railways has increased the fares of passenger trains by 10 percent and freight trains by five percent in view of rising prices of petroleum products in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways has increased the fares of passenger trains by 10 percent and freight trains by five percent in view of rising prices of petroleum products in the country.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman of Pakistan Railways, the increase in fares of passenger trains would effect from November 1 and the fares of freight trains would be increased from November 5.

The spokesman said that Pakistan Railways had already constituted a committee to increase the train fares and the body had proposed a 15 percent increase in train fares.He said that the Ministry of Railways decided to reduce the economic burden on passengers.