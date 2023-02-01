Railways increases fare by 8pc

UrduPoint.com

The Pakistan Railways has decided to increase the fare of all classes of all trains by 8 per cent in the wake of 15 per cent raise in diesel prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to increase the fare of all classes of all trains by 8 per cent in the wake of 15 per cent raise in diesel prices.

According to a PR spokesperson on Wednesday, the Railways was facing extra burden of Rs 11.725 million daily due to the recent increase in diesel prices.

The fare of the Greenline train will not be raised, he added.

The spokesperson said that the Railways respected its passengers and did not encourage any undue fare increase, but the decision had been taken to sustain the train operations. The PR will have to face a burden of Rs 5.46 billion every month due to the new petroleum prices, which was unbearable for the department, he added.

The Railways appealed to passengers to cooperate with the department in this regard.

