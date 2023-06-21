UrduPoint.com

Railways Increases Water Rates By 200 PC For Officers Residences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways has increased the rates of water supply to the residences of the officers by 200 per cent.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, water rates have been increased by 2 times of the current rates for the residences of officers from grade 17 to 19 while the officers from grade 20 and above would pay three times more rates for water supply.

The PR CEO has appreciated the concerned officers for 90 per cent collection from the resident units in the railways divisions.

