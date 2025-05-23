Railways Inducts 30 Freight Wagons To Boost Trade
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In a significant step to modernize Pakistan’s freight transport system and support the business community, the Pakistan Railways has inducted 30 new high-speed and high-capacity freight wagons into its network.
The inauguration ceremony was held at the Lahore Cantt Railway Station on Friday, where Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Railways, Aamir Ali Baloch, announced that the new wagons have been designed to meet international standards and cater to the growing demands of the trading sector. Each wagon has the capacity to carry 60 tons of cargo, a development hailed as revolutionary for the country’s freight operations.
“This is a significant leap forward in making our freight system more efficient and competitive,” Baloch said. “The wagons are entirely manufactured in Pakistan, reflecting a strong boost for the local industry.
”
He stated that Pakistan Railways aims to induct a total of 850 new freight wagons by the end of this year. Of these, 250 wagons have already been integrated into the system, with the remaining expected to be operational by December 31.
Highlighting the economic advantages of rail transport, the PR CEO added that freight charges via railway remain lower than those of road transport, offering a cost-effective and reliable solution for traders.
As the infrastructure and capacity of railway tracks continue to improve, he revealed plans to introduce more modern freight trains in the near future to further enhance cargo transport efficiency across the country.
Project Director Ishaq Butt and other senior officials of Pakistan Railways also attended the ceremony.
