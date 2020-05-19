UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways, Industry, Small Businesses Allowed To Resume Activities Amid SOPs' Adherence: Shibli Faraz

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:59 AM

Railways, industry, small businesses allowed to resume activities amid SOPs' adherence: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Pakistan Railways , industry and small businesses, including shopping malls, had been allowed to resume their activities amid strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Pakistan Railways , industry and small businesses, including shopping malls, had been allowed to resume their activities amid strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Addressing a press conference here, he welcomed the Supreme Court's directives for opening of markets and shopping malls in the suo moto case on coronavirus outbreak, which had vindicated Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance of simultaneously fighting the pandemic and saving the vulnerable segments of the society from hunger and starvation.

The government was maintaining a balance between economic activities and preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic, the minister added.

Shibli Faraz appealed to the opposition parties not to indulge in political point scoring on the coronavirus as national unity and cohesion was needed to defeat the contagion.

He said restart of the trains operation had been allowed from May 20, with Railway Divisional Headquarters having the responsibility to implement the SOPs.

Similarly, he said, the industrial sector had also been allowed to operate for facilitation of the business class. However, the industrialists would have to ensure implementation of the preventive measures against the coronavirus. The industry would be allowed to run even during the Eid holidays.

The minister said a long lockdown was not in the interest of the country as the daily-wage earners could not afford restrictions. However, following precautionary measures was vital to tackle the challenge of coronavirus, he added.

Shibli Faraz said the production of protective equipment against the coronavirus had been started in Pakistan and the surplus products would be exported as well.

He asked the masses to ensure social distancing in shopping malls and markets.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally launched the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for those rendered jobless due to the coronavirus. Despite limited resources, the government was taking all possible steps to provide relief to the poor segments of society.

He said as per the vision of prime minister, there was need to speed up the reforms process in the health sector and the coronavirus pandemic had showed that it should be carried out on urgent basis.

Replying to the questions of media persons, the minister said easing the lockdown was aimed at facilitating the people, particularly the weak segments of the society, to earn their livelihood and it was everyone's responsibility to make it successful.

He warned that restrictions could be reimposed if the public did not adopt self-discipline despite undergoing the painful experience previously.

As regards massive increase in the rates of essential items during the holy month of Ramazan, he regretted that it had become a tradition in Pakistan to maximise profits, which was not the case in other countries. It was a serious issue.

The government, he said, had ensured uninterrupted supply of the daily use commodities. Moreover, inflation and interest rates had also been already brought down. The business community should cooperate and give relief to the people by taking advantage of the two factors, he emphasized.

About the Sindh government, the minister noted that the provincial government had done too much politics despite having its representation in the National Command and Control Centre, where no unilateral decisions had ever been made. Despite endorsing the decisions at the NCOC, the Sindh chief minister played politics, he said referring to the Supreme Court decisions on that count in support of his statement.

About non-payment of salaries by many companies and institutions, he said the Stae Bank of Pakistan had offered loans on minimal interest rate of 3 per cent to such entities to clear such payments. Despite its limited resources, he pointed out, the government had devised a strategy to support the vulnerable segments of the society.

The minister called on the opposition not to spread uncertainty, confusion and anxiety through holding news conferences at the critical juncture when the government and the nation were fighting the challenge of the virus.

He said there would be acceleration in the distribution of cash among the deserving in the coming days under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and other initiatives.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister Business Poor Holidays Bank May Market Media All From Government Industry Unity Foods Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Determination, strong will lead to greater achieve ..

39 seconds ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 9,577; 832 new cases i ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of France review regi ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Boris Johnson review global fig ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inspects Emirates Field Hospital ..

2 hours ago

Measures Taken by Russia Led to One of Lowest COVI ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.