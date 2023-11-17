Railways instal devices for online ticket booking facility at Khanewal junction to facilitate passengers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Railways has installed devices and LCD displays at Khanewal Railways Junction to enable residents get their tickets book online in case they are facing difficulty in access to booking counter due to rush of people.

Official sources told here Friday that people can book tickets online using Rabta application of Pakistan Railways from their smartphones. However, if they do not have smartphones or internet connectivity and facing difficulty in having access to booking counter, they can use the devices installed at the Khanewal railway junction to book their tickets.

The LCDs installed there would continue to display the trains arrival/departure schedule. Sources said that initially the booking through devices installed at the junction was made available only the the Green Line. However, they added that the booking of tickets for other trains would also be possible through the smart devices soon.

APP/qbs/ifi