Railways Install 17,810 Meters On Residential Units
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Railways has installed as many as 7, 810 WAPDA meters at residential units of the department while remaining residential units will be handed over upto the DICOs by September 25 this year.
“The basic purpose of handing over of Railway residential units to DISCOs for direct billing to consumers and overcome the burden on the department,” an official told APP.
The official said that Pakistan Railways is also shifting electricity of its Railway Stations from WAPADA to solar system.
For this purpose, he said initially 155 Railway Stations will be shifted to solar system to improve service delivery, cost effective and sustainable operations.
To a question, he said rationalization of staff Pakistan Railways is conducting a right sizing exercise to improve efficiency, reduce costs and integrate new technologies for streamlined operations and enhanced productivity.
There has been exponential growth in pension since 2016 in the wake of new pension policy.
Resultantly, yearly expenditure on pension which used to be Rs 20.4 billion in 2015-16 has increased to Rs 49.8 billion in 2023-24 registering an increase of 144 percent, he added.
The official said that Ministry of Railways has approached the Federal government through summaries to the federal cabinet, ECC of the federal cabinet for transfer of pension liability of Pakistan Railway pensioners to the Finance Division/AGPR.
However, Finance division is of the view that Pakistan Railways is an autonomous commercial entity which is expected to generate enough revenue to meet its expenditures and due to current fiscal limitations faced by the federal government the proposal to transfer pension related liabilities of Pakistan Railways to the books of Finance Division is financially untenable.
He said the department is actively pursuing the matter with federal government to transfer pension liabilities to the books of Finance Division and creation of Public Service Obligation regime.
Recent Stories
ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day
UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February ..
Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 2025
Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity build ..
226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israeli military operations
Commander of National Guard witnesses military exercises in Kuwait
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German President on passing of former pr ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana Sonobe in straight sets to re ..
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Lights Festival
Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 locations across emirate
25 countries participating in Union Figure Skating Trophy 2025 in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two cops martyred, six injured in Alarmed attack on checkpost7 minutes ago
-
Railways install 17,810 meters on residential units7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused in murder case8 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication campaign continues on 4th consecutive day successfully across AJK17 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested in injured condition during encounter with police18 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority seals 6 food points, imposes Rs 60,000 fine28 minutes ago
-
President Zardari, Premier Li discuss trade cooperation, people-to-people linkages28 minutes ago
-
AJK PM terms presence of PM Shehbaz Sharif in AJK as evidence of Pakistan's unflinching support to ..38 minutes ago
-
Protest erupts over alleged police torture leading to woman’s death38 minutes ago
-
Cooperate with polio teams, don't shut door on vaccination: Experts1 hour ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates HSS's building in Billi Tang2 hours ago
-
PFA intensifies operations to ensure public health safety2 hours ago