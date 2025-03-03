Railways install 17,810 meters on residential units

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Railways had installed as many as 7, 810 WAPDA meters at residential units of the department while remaining residential units will be handed over upto the DICOs by September 25 this year.

“The basic purpose of handing over of Railway residential units to DISCOs for direct billing to consumers and overcome the burden on the department,” an official told APP.

The official said that Pakistan Railways was also shifting electricity of its Railway Stations from WAPADA to solar system.

For this purpose, he said initially 155 Railway Stations would be shifted to solar system to improve service delivery, cost effective and sustainable operations.

To a question, he said rationalization of staff Pakistan Railways was conducting a right sizing exercise to improve efficiency, reduce costs and integrate new technologies for streamlined operations and enhanced productivity.

There had been exponential growth in pension since 2016 in the wake of new pension policy.

Resultantly, yearly expenditure on pension which used to be Rs 20.4 billion in 2015-16 had increased to Rs 49.8 billion in 2023-24 registering an increase of 144 percent, he added.

The official said that Ministry of Railways had approached the Federal government through summaries to the federal cabinet, ECC of the federal cabinet for transfer of pension liability of Pakistan Railway pensioners to the Finance Division/AGPR.

However, Finance division was of the view that Pakistan Railways was an autonomous commercial entity which was expected to generate enough revenue to meet its expenditures and due to current fiscal limitations faced by the federal government the proposal to transfer pension related liabilities of Pakistan Railways to the books of Finance Division was financially untenable.

He said the department was actively pursuing the matter with federal government to transfer pension liabilities to the books of Finance Division and creation of Public Service Obligation regime.

APP/sra