Railways Instruct To Tighten Security In Trains, At Stations During Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Railways instruct to tighten security in trains, at stations during Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Police has issued instructions to all Superintendent of Police (SP) Railways to tighten security in trains as well as at stations to avoid any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Fitr days.

The Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had directed all SPs Railways to depute sufficient force at exit and entry points of all railway stations and strict watch to be carried out of suspicious persons, an official in the Ministry told APP.

Pakistan Railways Police Commando Force would be deputed at vulnerable installations and in trains, while bomb disposal staff would also be kept on alert for the search of luggage and passengers at railway stations.

"The SPs Railways directed to conduct complete check and search of empty rakes before trains reach the platforms for departure for their destinations," the official added.

All the SPs Railways would also be directed to remain present on Eid holidays and randomly check trains, stations and escorting staff.

The official said the number of passengers was increasing day by day at railway stations and trains ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and the Railway administration had arranged special trains across the country to facilitate the extra passengers.

It was pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Railways has decided to run five Eid special trains on different routes including Karachi, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore and others from April 18 and 27, for the convenience of the commuters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The schedule for these trains was recently released by the railway department. The first of these special trains will leave Karachi for Peshawar Cantt on April 18, while the second will depart from Quetta to Rawalpindi on the same day.

On April 19, the third special train will run from Karachi to Lahore, providing a convenient and affordable option for those travelling between the two cities.

The fourth train will be from Rawalpindi to Quetta on April 26, offering a comfortable journey for those who need to travel between these two cities during the Eid holidays.

Finally, the fifth and last special train will run from Lahore to Karachi on April 27, enabling passengers to travel from Lahore to Karachi with ease and comfort.

