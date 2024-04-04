Railways Instructed To Tighten Security In Trains, At Stations During Eid
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Railways Police has issued instructions to all Superintendent of Police (SP) Railways to tighten security in trains as well as at stations to avoid any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Fitr days.
The department had directed all SPs Railways to depute sufficient force at exit and entry points of all railway stations and strict watch to be carried out of suspicious persons, an official in the Ministry told APP.
Pakistan Railways Police Commando Force would be deputed at vulnerable installations and in trains, while bomb disposal staff would also be kept on alert for search of luggage and passengers at railway stations.
“The SPs Railways directed to conduct complete check and search of empty rakes before trains reach the platforms for departure for their destinations,” the official added.
All the SPs Railways would also be directed to remain present on Eid holidays and randomly check trains, stations and escorting staff, the official added.
The official said the number of passengers was increasing day by day at railway stations and trains ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and the Railway administration had arranged special trains across the country to facilitate the extra passengers.
It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Railways has decided to run four Eid special trains from Karachi to Peshawar, Quetta to Rawalpindi, Karachi to Lahore and Lahore to Karachi for the convenience of the passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
One special train would depart from Karachi to Peshawar and the other from Karachi Cantonment to Lahore. The train would leave Karachi for Peshawar on April 7 at 6:00 am.
The second special train would run from Quetta to Rawalpindi on April 7 at 10:00 am while the third train will leave from Karachi Cantonment to Lahore on April 8 at 9:00 pm.
The last Eid special passenger trains will leave from Lahore to Karachi on April 9 at 5:00 pm.
\395
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 45th death anniversary9 minutes ago
-
Experts convene to define Climate Resilient Water Governance Models in Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
APHC stresses for Kashmir resolution in historical perspective9 minutes ago
-
Dera sanitation workers demand payment of pending salaries before Eid9 minutes ago
-
Hostel for foreign student inaugurated at UoS:9 minutes ago
-
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL12 minutes ago
-
35 power pilferers nabbed19 minutes ago
-
Three brick-kilns sealed:19 minutes ago
-
Security of shopping centers, markets put on high alert19 minutes ago
-
Cattle thief gang busted19 minutes ago
-
18 criminals held29 minutes ago
-
38 incidents of tower collapses reported in NTDC transmission network in FY-2022-2339 minutes ago