Railways Instructed To Tighten Security In Trains, At Stations During Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Railways Police has issued instructions to all Superintendent of Police (SP) Railways to tighten security in trains as well as at stations to avoid any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Fitr days.

The department had directed all SPs Railways to depute sufficient force at exit and entry points of all railway stations and strict watch to be carried out of suspicious persons, an official in the Ministry told APP.

Pakistan Railways Police Commando Force would be deputed at vulnerable installations and in trains, while bomb disposal staff would also be kept on alert for search of luggage and passengers at railway stations.

“The SPs Railways directed to conduct complete check and search of empty rakes before trains reach the platforms for departure for their destinations,” the official added.

All the SPs Railways would also be directed to remain present on Eid holidays and randomly check trains, stations and escorting staff, the official added.

The official said the number of passengers was increasing day by day at railway stations and trains ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and the Railway administration had arranged special trains across the country to facilitate the extra passengers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Railways has decided to run four Eid special trains from Karachi to Peshawar, Quetta to Rawalpindi, Karachi to Lahore and Lahore to Karachi for the convenience of the passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

One special train would depart from Karachi to Peshawar and the other from Karachi Cantonment to Lahore. The train would leave Karachi for Peshawar on April 7 at 6:00 am.

The second special train would run from Quetta to Rawalpindi on April 7 at 10:00 am while the third train will leave from Karachi Cantonment to Lahore on April 8 at 9:00 pm.

The last Eid special passenger trains will leave from Lahore to Karachi on April 9 at 5:00 pm.

