Railways Intend To Revive Safari Tourist Train Exploring Potohar’s Scenic Beauty
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Railways is planning to revive the `Safari Tourist Train` to promote the culture and beauty of the Potohar Region which will commence its journey from Islamabad’s historic Golra Station to Attock Khurd.
“The Safari Train will commence its journey from Golra Station, traversing through Hasan Abdal, Attock, and Attock Khurd Railway stations. Notably, Attock Khurd boasts a rich historical legacy, housing the oldest railway museum,” official sources told APP.
They said that the basic purpose of the tourist train is to bolster tourism and acquaint travellers with the railway's ancient heritage while can play a key role in promoting tourism.
The tourists will experience travelling through the beautiful landscape of Potohar, consisting of Margallah Hills, Sangjani tunnel and many bridges like Chablal Bridge, Haro Bridge, Ghazi Borotha and Attock Khurd Bridges.
They said the Safari Train will also pass through the old iron girder bridge on the Indus River between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
The Golra Station, steeped in British-era history, houses the sprawling Islamabad Railway Museum, showcasing a treasure trove of railway artifacts, including ancient steam engines and heritage railway kitchens.
Following this immersive heritage tour, the Safari Train will stop at the Attock Khurd’s Station, offering passengers the opportunity to explore the captivating beauty and entertainment spots along the Indus River.
The train itself has undergone a stunning makeover, both internally and externally, with meticulously designed interiors, delectable onboard cuisine, and arrangements for high tea. Luxurious seating arrangements and newly constructed washrooms add to the passengers' comfort and convenience, they added.
The sources said the preparations for the Safari Train are in the final stages and likely to be completed next week, whereas the official date of the journey would be announced in due course of time.
The departures of the Safari Train are scheduled every Sunday at 9 am, with return trips from Attock at 6:30 pm and the ticket prices vary according to the type of accommodation, with special discounts available for students from educational institutions.
