UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Introduce Two New Trains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Railways introduce two new trains

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways here on Sunday introduced two more trains which would chug on branch lines to facilitate the masses living in remote areas.

These trains would run on Attock branch line Jand and Mari Indus under the public-private partnership on two different routes to facilitate the people.

Deputy Commissioner, Attock Ali Anan Qammar inaugurated the two new trains. Officials of railway and management of private train service were also present on this occasion.

Addressing to the inauguration ceremony, the deputy commissioner said that Attock passenger train would be operated between Mari Indus and Attock City while the other Jund passenger train would run between Jund and Attock City.

He said that thousands of people living in remote areas along with these branch lines would be facilitated especially employees of government and private intuitions.

He assured that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be fully practiced in the train operations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attock Jand Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International launches ‘Little H ..

5 minutes ago

Cross-border peace leads to development and prospe ..

20 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate International Day of Peace

50 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank Board of Directors holds ..

1 hour ago

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

2 hours ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.