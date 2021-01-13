UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Introduces Biometric Attendance System In Old Diesel Shed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:34 PM

Railways introduces biometric attendance system in Old Diesel Shed

The Pakistan Railways has initiated to introduce biometric attendance system in different sections of the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has initiated to introduce biometric attendance system in different sections of the department.

According to the spokesperson on Wednesday, second biometric system has been installed at the Old Diesel Shed here, which was inaugurated by Divisional Superintendent Lahore Amir Nisar Chaudhry.

On the occasion, the DS said that the newly introduced system would ensure maximum presence of the railway staff and it would be helpful in enhancing the performance of the department.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first biometric attendance system has already been installed at the New Diesel Shed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Khalid ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sees commercial complaints dropping ..

21 minutes ago

UAE’s fast response to request of Jewish Yemeni ..

21 minutes ago

‘Blue Zone’ from COVID-19 Prime Assessment Cen ..

21 minutes ago

Government to announce integrated development plan ..

2 minutes ago

Over 30% of Italy's Intensive Care Unit Beds Occup ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.