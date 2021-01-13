Railways introduces biometric attendance system in Old Diesel Shed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has initiated to introduce biometric attendance system in different sections of the department.

According to the spokesperson on Wednesday, second biometric system has been installed at the Old Diesel Shed here, which was inaugurated by Divisional Superintendent Lahore Amir Nisar Chaudhry.

On the occasion, the DS said that the newly introduced system would ensure maximum presence of the railway staff and it would be helpful in enhancing the performance of the department.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first biometric attendance system has already been installed at the New Diesel Shed.