Railways Introduces Call Centre

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Railways introduces call centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :On the direction of Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati, Pakistan Railways has introduced a call centre to facilitate people.

PR spokesperson said on Wednesday the call centre would work round the clock and resolve issues pertaining to reservations and booking immediately.

People can contact to the call centre at 042-99070011 to register their complaints or for help. The call data will be saved to maintain the quality of calls.

PR Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon and Advisor to Minister Dastgeer Baloch visited theIT centre and expressed satisfaction over the performance of system.

More Stories From Pakistan

