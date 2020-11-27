Railways introduces e-ticketing, reservation for elderly, special persons

The Pakistan Railways is working on shifting all its customers from window ticketing to e-ticketing to facilitate the citizens in wake of coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways is working on shifting all its customers from window ticketing to e-ticketing to facilitate the citizens in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

This was informed by PR Director IT Malik Farooq Iqbal while talking to APP on Friday. He said that the PR IT department had introduced e-ticketing and reservation for elderly and special persons.

He said that a registration procedure had to be adopted for e-booking and every old-age or special citizen could register with this facility who had CNIC.

" For registration, a form can be downloaded from PR's website www.pakrail.gov.pk," he informed and added that this form could also be received from booking counter.

He said that on purchase of the first ticket with this form and its verification, the old-age and special citizen would be automatically registered with the railway for concessional ticket.

"During travelling, the passenger will keep his CNIC with him which can be seen anytime," he added.

He said that earlier, the PR IT department had introduced e-ticketing for journalists.