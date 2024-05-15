Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express

The Pakistan Railways has unveiled a new premium lounge dining car for the Tezgam Express, inaugurated by PR Chief Executive Officer Aamir Ali Baloch at Lahore Railway Station on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Pakistan Railways has unveiled a new premium lounge dining car for the Tezgam Express, inaugurated by PR Chief Executive Officer Aamir Ali Baloch at Lahore Railway Station on Wednesday.

The new dining car will be operational from May 20, offering enhanced dining options and increased comfort for passengers.

According to a PR spokesperson, the new dining car can accommodate 35 passengers and will serve a diverse menu featuring over 40 food items, including soups, burgers, pizza, karahi, sandwiches, paratha rolls, French fries, and biryani. This addition follows the successful introduction of a premium lounge dining car in the Bahauddin Zakaria Express, prompting further expansion.

"The addition of the new dining car will significantly enhance the travel experience for passengers," stated CEO Aamir Ali Baloch on the occasion.

He highlighted that railway revenue has surpassed Rs 70 billion, exceeding this year's target by Rs 7 billion. The increased revenue will be used to improve passenger facilities.

He also announced improvements to station washrooms, with executive washrooms being built at Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore railway stations, set to be operational by June 1. He emphasized the importance of cleanliness in trains, warning of strict actions against any lapses.

The premium lounge dining car is also set to be introduced in the Khyber Mail and Allama Iqbal Express in the coming weeks, reflecting Pakistan Railways' commitment to enhancing passenger amenities and overall travel experience.