UrduPoint.com

Railways Issues Red-alert, Sets Up Control Rooms

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Railways issues red-alert, sets up control rooms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has issued red alert due to the current situation after severe weather and flood conditions.

According to the PR spokesperson on Friday, control rooms have been set up at divisions and headquarters to monitor the situation.

The PR has constituted special teams which have set off to review the fresh condition of tracks and railway bridges.

All railway officers have been ordered to perform their duties 24 hours and seven days. Railways Minister will monitor the situation every minute by staying at the PR Headquarters whereas Chairman Railways Zafar Zaman Ranjha will monitor the activities from the ministry.

The PR administration has appointed special officers to whom a passenger could contact in case of any problem in refund.

Passengers can contact Ishaq Baloch in Karachi at 03238907114, Hameed Lashari in Sukhur at 03350341774, Shahid Raza in Multan at 03124850735, Zeeshan Ahmad in Lahore at 03004850735, Sarosh Ijaz in Rawalpindi at 03345523615 and Anwar Sadaat in Peshawar at 03338207088.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Weather Peshawar Flood Alert Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

TotalEnergies to sell stake in war-linked Russian ..

TotalEnergies to sell stake in war-linked Russian gas field

24 minutes ago
 HCCI to donate tents, mineral water for rain-hit v ..

HCCI to donate tents, mineral water for rain-hit victims

24 minutes ago
 Europe Will Not Receive Enough Gas If Russia's Arm ..

Europe Will Not Receive Enough Gas If Russia's Arms Twisted - Medvedev

24 minutes ago
 Moscow Film Festival Opens for 44th Time

Moscow Film Festival Opens for 44th Time

24 minutes ago
 Ton-up Stokes and Foakes add to South Africa's ago ..

Ton-up Stokes and Foakes add to South Africa's agony in second Test

27 minutes ago
 Dozens of flights cancelled in Portugal, Spain due ..

Dozens of flights cancelled in Portugal, Spain due to strikes

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.