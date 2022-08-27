Railways issues red-alert, sets up control rooms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has issued red alert due to the current situation after severe weather and flood conditions.

According to the PR spokesperson on Friday, control rooms have been set up at divisions and headquarters to monitor the situation.

The PR has constituted special teams which have set off to review the fresh condition of tracks and railway bridges.

All railway officers have been ordered to perform their duties 24 hours and seven days. Railways Minister will monitor the situation every minute by staying at the PR Headquarters whereas Chairman Railways Zafar Zaman Ranjha will monitor the activities from the ministry.

The PR administration has appointed special officers to whom a passenger could contact in case of any problem in refund.

Passengers can contact Ishaq Baloch in Karachi at 03238907114, Hameed Lashari in Sukhur at 03350341774, Shahid Raza in Multan at 03124850735, Zeeshan Ahmad in Lahore at 03004850735, Sarosh Ijaz in Rawalpindi at 03345523615 and Anwar Sadaat in Peshawar at 03338207088.