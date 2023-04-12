Close
Railways Issues Schedule Of Five Eid Special Trains

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Railways issues schedule of five Eid special trains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways has issued the schedule of five Eid special trains to be operated from April 18 to facilitate the people.

According to the schedule issued on Wednesday, the first train will run between Karachi City to Peshawar Cantt via Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad, Lalamusa and Rawalpindi. The train will leave Karachi on April 18 at 6:30 p.m and reach Peshawar Cantt at 3:00 am on April 20.

The second Eid special trains will be operated between Quetta and Rawalpindi and it will leave Quetta at 10 a.m. on April 18 and will reach at its destination on April 19 at 4 p.

m.

Likewise, the 3rd Eid special trains will leave Karachi Cantt for Lahore via Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal and Sahiwal on April 19 at 8:15 p.m and will reach here on April 20 at 4:55 p.m.

The 4th Eid Special train will leave Rawalpindi for Quetta via Lahore and Multan on April 26 at 9 a.m and reach at its destination on April 27 at 3:15 p.m.

The last/5th special train will run between Lahore and Karachi Cantt via Sahiwaland Multan on April 27 and it will leave here at 11 a.m. whereas the train willreach in Karachi on April 28 at 6:10 p.m.

More Stories From Pakistan

