Railways Karachi division arranges seminar on fuel management

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Karachi Division on Friday arranged a seminar to have a detailed look into different perspectives of fuel management with special focus on optimal consumption and recommendations for its efficient utilization.

All the officers of Karachi division and concerned officials attended the seminar held at Technical Training Centre, said a news release.

Fasahatullah Baig, Divisional Mechanical Engineer gave a detailed presentation on the subject.

He said fuel occupies a significant chunk of Pakistan Railways' budget as almost one-quarter (23%) of the annual budget is earmarked for fuel every year. During the FY 2019-20, the percent share on fuel expenditure was 18.71% (Rs.17.8 billion out of total budget of Rs. 95 billion).

"Pakistan Railways has to earmark colossal sums in the heads of salary and pension that are not only unalterable but increasing every year. Nevertheless adequate fuel management targeting efficient and optimal utilization can pave the way for reducing the department's fiscal deficit from this head" remarked a senior officer of Pakistan Railways.

He stated that en route maintenance issues of track, rolling stock operational practices, drivers' behaviour, etc contribute to how fuel is consumed. He added that various measures have been taken to curtail fuel losses thereby ensuring savings. Major recommendations for further economizing included: monitoring and control of fuel through intensive and frequent inspection by the concerned officers, immaculate signal system and record keeping as per modern standards.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak in his concluding note remarked that fuel awareness campaign would be kicked off very soon aiming at efficient utilization. He directed all the concerned officers for coming up with proposals and recommendations that could cover the gaps and loopholes in the existing system with efficient fuel management.