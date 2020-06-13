Railways Karachi division conducts trolley inspection of tracks

The Pakistan Railways Karachi division on Saturday conducted 50 kilometers long trolley inspection on the Up and Down track from Hyderabad to Pali Jani

The inspection team departed from Hyderabad on Saturday morning under the supervision of Divisional Superintendent Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak, said a news release issued here.

The stations and level crossings en route on 50 kms track were visited by the inspection team besides checking necessary record and preparedness of station and gang staff in case of emergency situations.

The DS personally enquired the response of gang staff by presenting them with different trouble-related scenarios.

"Workers play a pivotal role in running the wheels of our trains especially their services during the coronavirus pandemic period are exceptional" commented the DS while expressing satisfaction over the awareness and preparedness of workers.

He further added that the proactive role of all divisional officers in their departments could tremendously help in detering the untoward incidents confronted by the Pakistan Railways.

The DS gifted Rs. 2000 to a gangman over his expertise in coping with the emergency situations.

The members of inspection team included Superintendent Railways Police SRP, Divisional Commercial Officer DCO, Divisional Transportation Officer DTO, Divisional Signal Engineer DSE, Divisional Engineer II, Divisional Medical Officer DMO and Divisional Telecommunication Engineer DTE.