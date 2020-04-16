UrduPoint.com
Railways Karachi Division To Install Disinfectant Walkthrough Gates At Stations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:37 PM

Railways Karachi Division to install disinfectant walkthrough gates at stations

The Pakistan Railways Karachi Division will install disinfectant walkthrough gates at all its stations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Karachi Division will install disinfectant walkthrough gates at all its stations.

The spokesman for Pakistan Railways Karachi Division on Thursday said that due to the lockdown imposed following the outbreak of coronavirus, the train service is also suspended however during the period suspension of rail service, the Pakistan Railways has taken series of important decisions and measures to contain the advancement of COVID-19.

In this connection, he said, disinfectant walkthrough gates would be installed at all the five stations of Karachi Division including Cantt, City Station, Drigh Road, Malir and Landhi.

He informed that initially disinfectant walkthrough gate has been installed at an entry point of Sick Line, the department responsible for repair works.

The installation of the walkthrough gates has been initiated from the sick line because it is operational. The gates will be installed before reinstatement of the rail service.

The spokesman said that all the arrangements by Karachi Division had been finalized if the rail service reinstates. The banners to create awareness among masses regarding COVID-19 have been placed at all the stations of Karachi Division.

The social distancing would be ensured after restoration of rail service and the administration will issue guidelines in this regard. All possible measures will be taken by the Railways to ensure safety of passengers.

