Railways Karachi DS visits KPT Connectivity Project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul Wednesday said the conclusion of the KPT railways connectivity project would not only bring an economic boon for Pakistan Railways but a new era of progress and prosperity would be ushered in also.

During his visit to the KPT Connectivity Project along with PD KPT connectivity Riaz Ali and Deputy DS (Infrastructure) Shoukat Shaikh, he said "Besides significant surge in the volume of freight earnings the project will massively ease out traffic congestion when it becomes operational," according to a news release.

The DS Karachi was holistically briefed by Project Director of KPT connectivity project that aims at rehabilitation of 25 kilometers of railways track connecting Karachi Port Trust with Karachi City Station entailing 12 level crossings, various yards and 2 bridges enroute.

Hanif Gul also visited the Wazir Mansion station, a major container loading point, and was comprehensively briefed regarding the operational parameters by the concerned divisional officers.