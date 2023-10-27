Railways Lahore division organises rally on Kashmir Black Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Railways Lahore division organised a special rally, led by Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Hanif Gul, on Friday to commemorate Black Day in Kashmir.

The rally included many railway officers, such as Deputy Divisional Superintendent Mechanical Muhammad Saqlain, divisional officers, and assistants. It began at the DS office and concluded at Bohar Wala Chowk.

During the rally, participants displayed banners in support of Kashmiris and wore black armbands on October 27. Flags representing Kashmiris, Pakistan, and the black flag were raised, and participants chanted slogans against India, calling for an end to atrocities in Kashmir.

They demanded an immediate halt to these atrocities.

DS Railways Muhammad Hanif Gul emphasised their unity with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom, expressing hope that one day Kashmir would be free from Indian rule. He highlighted the need for the world to play a role in liberating Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Additionally, on the occasion of Black Day, Lahore Division Railway stations displayed flexes, banners, and flags to express solidarity with Kashmiris.