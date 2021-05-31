Railways land retrieved from illegal occupants in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :During its ongoing operation for retrieval of illegally occupied lands, the Pakistan Railways Karachi Division has retrieved its occupied land of over 1.04 kanals at Latifabad No. 2 in Hyderabad during last three days.

An oil and gas station had been built illegally and operating without any permission or entering into an agreement with the Railways, said a news release issued here Monday.

After successful operation, Pakistan Railways Police took into custody of the stated installation and got necessary retrieval certificate from the authorities concerned.

The Karachi Railways has been swiftly conducting its operation against land grabbers in Hyderabad city where 8 oil and gas stations were illegally built on the department's land. Since May 25, a cumulative of 8.34 kanals area has been retrieved besides sealing 5 unlawful oil and gas stations.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has lauded the continued endeavors of Karachi Railway Division in their ongoing operation against land mafia in Hyderabad.