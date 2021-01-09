Railways land retrieved in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railway officials with the help of local administration have retrieved 3 acres of railways land from illegal occupants at Rajbah Road.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Saturday that shopkeepers of Landa Bazaar had occupied 3 acres of railways land illegally at Rajbah Road.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has arrested five persons on the chargeof reoccupying state land in Douglas Pura and handed over them to police for further action, spokesman added.