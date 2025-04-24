Open Menu

Railways Land Worth Rs 10 Million Retrieved

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 12:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Railways Multan Division on Thursday retrieved encroached land valued at approximately Rs 10 million.

An official spokesman said following the direction of Federal minister Hanif Abbasi, Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Zulfiqar Sheikh ordered an operation against illegal occupiers near Mian Shameer and Makhdoom Pur Pahoran railway stations.

The operation was carried out by railways staff with the support of a heavy police contingent.

DS Railways stated that efforts were underway to reclaim every inch of land seized by land grabbers. He also warned occupiers to vacate the premises voluntarily or face strict action from the administration.

