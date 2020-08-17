UrduPoint.com
Railways Land Worth Rs 34.05 Mln Retrieved From Land Grabbers

Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:09 PM

Pakistan Railway's Multan Division recovered grabbed land worth Rs 34.05 millions during an operation at Kalorkot and Bahawalnagar

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railway's Multan Division recovered grabbed land worth Rs 34.05 millions during an operation at Kalorkot and Bahawalnagar.

The press note issued on Monday stated that following direction from DS Railways Shoaib Aadil, the Railways officials conducted operation at Kalorkot and Bahawalnagar and recovered 74 Marla of grabbed land.

The department retrieved land worth Rs 190 million from land mafia in last two months.

The official stated that nobody would be allowed to grab Railway's land and strict action would be initiated against the grabbers.

More Stories From Pakistan

