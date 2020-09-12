Railways land worth Rs. 5.8 million retrieved

Railways' anti-encroachment squad retrieved 3 kanal, 18 marlas land worth about Rs. 5.8 million here in couple of days, Deputy Director Property Land said Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Railways' anti-encroachment squad retrieved 3 kanal, 18 marlas land worth about Rs. 5.8 million here in couple of days, Deputy Director Property Land said Saturday.

Action was taken at railways station Mian Channu Yard and railways station Dad Fityana Yard against encroachment mafia on direction of DS Railways Shoeb Adil.

A detailed report following the achievement was forwarded to the later top official.

It is pertinent to mention that the land worth Rs. 230 million had been retrieved in past couple of months, both the form of commercial and residential from land mafia, it was said. The said drive was yet continued on direction of higher authority, added the official.