Railways' Land Worth Rs 85.59mln Vacated From Encroachers; 62 Shops Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :On the special instructions of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Peshawar Nasir Khalili, Railway Land Department on Thursday initiated a major crackdown against encroachers and get precious land of Railways worth Rs 85.59 million vacated in Mardan section.

According to office of DS Railways Peshawar, a team of Railways led by Railway Law Officer Nasir Khan and other relevant staff including AEN Nowshera Shehryar, IOW Nowshera Danish Khan, PWI Nowshera Nowroz, Land Inspector Majid Khan Railways police removed illegal construction on 5.5 kanals of railways' land in Rashakai.

During the anti-encroachment operation 62 illegally constructed shops on Railways' land were sealed.

The Railways authorities decided to continue the anti-encroachment operation in Peshawar Division and completely remove illegal constructions and set up on the land.

