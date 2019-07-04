Railways launch non-stop Sir Syed Express

Ministry of Railways had launched fast and non-stop train Sir Syed Express from Rawalpindi to Karachi to facilitate the passengers and earn more revenue for the department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Railways had launched fast and non-stop train Sir Syed Express from Rawalpindi to Karachi to facilitate the passengers and earn more revenue for the department.

The train would reach its destination in 21 hours through Faisalabad and passengers can now reach Karachi for Rs 2000 in economy class, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the government was taking all possible measures to overcome the losses of Pakistan Railways and to ensure the provision of comfortable, modern, swift and safe means of transportation to the passengers.

Regarding the facilities in Sir Syed Express, he said the train would have in-house television, wifi, cabin service, on wheel restaurant, bedding, sound system and accessories kit.

The official said the train has left the Rawalpindi Railway Station at 2:30 pm on daily basis via Faisalabad and will reach Karachi Railway Station.

About the fare of the train, he said that the fare of AC sleeper was Rs 8000 per head and Rs 6000 per head for business class.

He said that Pakistan Railways deficit had reduced from Rs 36 billion to Rs 32 billion during the last ten months and hoped that it would end the entire losses during the next five years.

The official said the number of railway passengers had increased to over six million during the last nine months and the railway's target for the next year was 10 million passengers.

Regarding the Main Line-1(ML-I) project under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) a new railway track would be laid from Peshawar to Karachi which would boost the performance of department.

Pakistan Railways had submitted the case of ML-I to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval during the last month and after approval the project would be inaugurated in all the four provinces, he said.