Railways Leases 14,893 Acres Of Land Through Open Competition
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Railways has leased out around 14,893 acres of its land to private individuals and various government departments under an open competition policy to generate revenue.
An official from the Ministry of Railways told APP that the leasing process is being done according to the Pakistan Railway Property & Land Rules-2023," which were approved by the Federal Cabinet.
Out of the total leased land, around 11,074 acres have been allocated to private individuals through open competition for agricultural, commercial, and stacking purposes, while 3,819 acres have been leased to different government departments.
To a question, the official said Pakistan Railways has intensified efforts to reclaim approximately 13,972 acres of land, worth billions of rupees, which is currently under illegal occupation by private individuals and various government departments across the country.
The breakdown of illegally occupied land includes 5,809 acres in Punjab, 1,181 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,948 acres in Sindh, and 1,034 acres in Balochistan.
Giving details of the land, the official said that around 769 acres were commercial in all the provinces, 3,309 residential, 5,512 acres agricultural and 4382 were under encroachment of various persons or departments
To address this issue, Pakistan Railways has decided to intensify its anti-encroachment operations nationwide to recover its land from individuals, groups, and business organizations who have been using it for residential, commercial, or agricultural purposes for decades.
Joint procedural orders have been issued to all Divisional Superintendents of Pakistan Railways to reclaim encroached land,” the official said.
He explained that anti-encroachment operations are being initiated across the railway network by the concerned divisions. Notices are issued to encroachers under the Possession Ordinance of 1965, requiring them to vacate railway land or structures within 14 days.
The official added that Pakistan Railway Police, district administrations, and law enforcement agencies are being informed to provide necessary assistance during these operations.
