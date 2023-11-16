Open Menu

Railways Likely To Open Shahdadpur Railway Station Platform Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Railways is all set to open Shahdadpur Railway Station platform for passengers of the area soon as the upgradation and rehabilitation work has been almost completed.

“The government had allocated around Rs 2 million more funds for completing the renovation of the platform of Shahdadpur Railway Station, sources in the Ministry told APP.

They said Shahdadpur Railway Station, operating with three platforms, is one of the important stations situated on the mainline where most of the mail and express trains have their stoppages.

The sources said the contractor had stopped the construction work due to non-payment of bills and funds but now the funds have been arranged for the remaining rehabilitation work.

They said the platform condition on the downside was dilapidated and therefore it was decided to carry out its repair under the head of improvement and welfare expenditure.

To a question, they said Pakistan Railways was a big organization comprising of around 63,000 employees and its network stretched across the country.

He said the employees are well-cared under the welfare activities like health facilities through a wide network of hospitals, dispensaries and child healthcare units.

Elaborating, the sources said the provision of government accommodation according to entitlement and priority list, staff benevolent funds, benefits and incentives were provided through the Prime Minister’s Family Assistance Package policy for families of deceased employees.

They said the other welfare activities included benefits and incentives provided through policy for disabled employees' families, monthly grants to widows scale-wise, the establishment of Primary and high schools, industrial schools to teach handicrafts, sports activities through the constitution of Pakistan and pick and drop facility for schools/offices.

“The installation of water filtration plants, a special provision of five medical seats in Ripha Islamic Universities with a reduction of 50 percent in admission and tuition fees, loans on easy installments, availability of all recreational facilities, payment for burial and ambulance charges, marriage grant, farewell grant, free passes and concession in railways fares,” they added.

